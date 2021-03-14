Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SES S.A. provides satellite broadband communications services. It offers video services, such as broadcasting, content distribution and occasional use and full-time video contribution services. The company also provides enterprise services, including enterprise broadband, infrastructure as a service, bandwidth, and customized connectivity and tailored services. SES S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

SGBAF has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of SES in a report on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank raised SES from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of SES in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

SES stock opened at $8.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62. SES has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $10.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.46. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.32.

SES SA provides satellite and ground infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers content management comprising of content storage, content processing, video on demand content delivery, metadata management, content localization, and clipping and editing services; channel playout; content monetization services, including subscription and pay-per-view models, targeted ad replacement, and content packaging for VoD and linear TV consumption; and content delivery, such as direct to home, digital terrestrial television and direct to cable, fiber delivery, IP delivery, occasional use, online streaming, and content delivery network services.

