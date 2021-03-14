Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Radian Group’s fourth-quarter earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. It remains focused on improving mortgage insurance portfolio to drive long-term earnings growth. Business restructuring intensifies its focus on core business and services with higher-growth potential, ensuring predictable and recurring fee-based revenue stream. Based on strong credit characteristics of new loans insured, declining claim payments aid the company. Solid persistency and rise in new mortgage insurance business are driving insurance in force to increase. Its robust capital position enables it to deploy capital. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past. However, high costs tend to weigh on margin expansion. Higher provision for losses in mortgage insurance business concerns us. Given the pandemic, the company expects slowdown in purchase loan volume.”

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RDN. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Radian Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Shares of RDN stock opened at $23.14 on Wednesday. Radian Group has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.81.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. Radian Group had a net margin of 27.92% and a return on equity of 9.49%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Radian Group will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 5,746.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Radian Group by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Radian Group in the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

