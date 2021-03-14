Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) to Hold

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cameco Corporation is one of the world’s largest uranium producers, a significant supplier of conversion services and one of two CANDU fuel manufacturers in Canada. Their competitive position is based on their controlling ownership of the world’s largest high-grade reserves and low-cost operations. Their uranium products are used to generate clean electricity in nuclear power plants around the world. They also explore for uranium in the Americas, Australia and Asia. Their shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Their head office is in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Cameco from $18.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Cameco from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America lowered Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cameco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cameco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

NYSE CCJ opened at $17.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.00 and a 200 day moving average of $12.10. Cameco has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $17.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,724,000.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.17. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $550.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cameco will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 45,417.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 98,101 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the first quarter valued at $446,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 16.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 25,793 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 33.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 328,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 82,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 10.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 81,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 7,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

