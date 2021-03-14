Zacks Investment Research Lowers IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Imara Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from rare inherited genetic disorders of haemoglobin. The company’s product pipeline consists of IMR-687, which are in clinical stage. Imara Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on IMARA from $59.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on IMARA from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.40.

IMARA stock opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.95. IMARA has a 52 week low of $8.49 and a 52 week high of $62.71.

In other IMARA news, CEO Rahul D. Ballal sold 4,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $124,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of IMARA by 560.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 17,407 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IMARA by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IMARA by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of IMARA by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 82,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 21,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IMARA by 495.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Imara, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, which is an oral, once-a-day therapeutic for the treatment of sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

