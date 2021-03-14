Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cable One (NYSE:CABO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cable One (NYSE:CABO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cable One, Inc. is a cable company. The Company provides internet, cable television and telephone service primarily in the United States. Cable One, Inc. is based in Phoenix, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Truist Securities raised shares of Cable One from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2,100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cable One from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $2,025.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Cable One from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,973.50.

Shares of NYSE:CABO opened at $1,865.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 43.43 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,983.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,957.85. Cable One has a one year low of $1,031.39 and a one year high of $2,326.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Cable One’s payout ratio is presently 29.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cable One by 2,068.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,797,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Cable One by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Cable One by 201.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cable One by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,184,000 after buying an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Cable One by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,803,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

