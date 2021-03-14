Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) to Announce $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nielsen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.35. Nielsen posted earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nielsen.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 22.28% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NLSN. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Nielsen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nielsen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S&T Bank grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. S&T Bank now owns 31,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 170.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period.

Shares of NLSN traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,653,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,407,522. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.24 and a beta of 1.39. Nielsen has a 1-year low of $11.62 and a 1-year high of $26.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Connect and Media. The Connect segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

