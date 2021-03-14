Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) to Announce $0.64 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) will report earnings of $0.64 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. Iron Mountain reported earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full-year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.98. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Iron Mountain.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $510,580.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 210,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,809,707.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $1,221,793.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,821 shares of company stock worth $3,843,900 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 55,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,724,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at about $594,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,384,000 after purchasing an additional 421,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at about $724,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $36.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 80.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Iron Mountain has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $41.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.55 and a 200 day moving average of $29.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 107.86%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

