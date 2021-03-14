Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.76 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) to report $1.76 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Global Payments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.69 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.80 billion. Global Payments posted sales of $1.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full year sales of $7.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.50 billion to $7.63 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.21 billion to $8.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Global Payments.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

GPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Global Payments from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.47.

Shares of Global Payments stock traded up $5.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $215.06. 1,671,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,895,203. The stock has a market cap of $63.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.01, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $194.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.11. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $105.54 and a twelve month high of $215.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

Global Payments announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Global Payments news, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total transaction of $2,440,399.39. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.93, for a total value of $96,465.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,416,746.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,645 shares of company stock worth $23,209,992 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Global Payments by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

See Also: Net Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Payments (GPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.