Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.76 Billion

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2021 // Comments off

Wall Street analysts expect Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) to report $1.76 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Global Payments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.69 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.80 billion. Global Payments posted sales of $1.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full year sales of $7.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.50 billion to $7.63 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.21 billion to $8.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Global Payments.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

GPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Global Payments from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.47.

Shares of Global Payments stock traded up $5.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $215.06. 1,671,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,895,203. The stock has a market cap of $63.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.01, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $194.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.11. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $105.54 and a twelve month high of $215.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

Global Payments announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Global Payments news, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total transaction of $2,440,399.39. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.93, for a total value of $96,465.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,416,746.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,645 shares of company stock worth $23,209,992 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Global Payments by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

See Also: Net Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Payments (GPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Global Payments (NYSE:GPN)

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.