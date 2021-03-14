Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $66.12 Million

Brokerages expect that DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) will post sales of $66.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DHT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $64.28 million to $67.97 million. DHT posted sales of $152.52 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 56.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DHT will report full year sales of $337.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $308.86 million to $365.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $405.74 million, with estimates ranging from $403.39 million to $408.08 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover DHT.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $77.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.17 million. DHT had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of DHT in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of DHT in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of DHT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.10 price target on shares of DHT in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. DHT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.81.

NYSE DHT traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $6.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,019,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,042,574. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.51. DHT has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $8.68. The stock has a market cap of $921.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08 and a beta of -0.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. DHT’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHT. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in DHT during the fourth quarter valued at $21,966,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in DHT during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in DHT during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in DHT during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in DHT by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,288 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

