Zacks: Analysts Expect WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) to Post $0.68 EPS

Brokerages expect WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) to report $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for WesBanco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. WesBanco posted earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow WesBanco.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.14 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share.

WSBC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on WesBanco in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Stephens downgraded WesBanco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.90.

In related news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,000 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,214 shares in the company, valued at $766,062. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Clossin sold 5,000 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $182,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,534,860.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,198,700. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,552,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 1.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 19,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WSBC opened at $37.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. WesBanco has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $37.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.83%.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

