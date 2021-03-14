Zacks: Analysts Expect PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) to Announce $0.60 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) will report $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust reported earnings per share of ($5.99) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 110%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will report full year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.26. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PMT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research began coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.44.

Shares of PMT opened at $19.63 on Thursday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $19.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 1,963.00 and a beta of 1.18.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $28,236.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 345.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. 72.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, including firm commitment to purchase CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

