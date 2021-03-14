Zacks: Analysts Expect Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) will post $28.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.30 million and the highest is $28.40 million. Napco Security Technologies reported sales of $26.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will report full year sales of $110.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $109.80 million to $110.78 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $125.97 million, with estimates ranging from $124.10 million to $127.84 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Napco Security Technologies.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NSSC shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

In other news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 2,233,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $55,156,853.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,999,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,794,862.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 5,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $190,188.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $596,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 305.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 28,089 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $8,087,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSSC stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.20. 70,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 5.53. Napco Security Technologies has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $35.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.38 million, a PE ratio of 81.42 and a beta of 1.36.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

