Zacks: Analysts Expect Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) will report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Luminar Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.20). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.24). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Luminar Technologies.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LAZR. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities raised Luminar Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, R. F. Lafferty began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.17.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $3,037,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,275,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LAZR opened at $27.46 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.35. Luminar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $47.80.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger vehicles and trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luminar Technologies (LAZR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.