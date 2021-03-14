Zacks: Analysts Expect Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) to announce $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Heritage Commerce reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 216.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Heritage Commerce.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 7.17%.

HTBK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Heritage Commerce from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson cut Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Heritage Commerce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBK traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.74. The stock had a trading volume of 259,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,882. The company has a market capitalization of $643.54 million, a P/E ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.34. Heritage Commerce has a 52 week low of $6.04 and a 52 week high of $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.60%.

In other Heritage Commerce news, EVP Michael Eugene Benito sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $41,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,537 shares in the company, valued at $605,561.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTBK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the first quarter worth $56,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 2,078.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 11,783 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 464.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 11,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 28.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

