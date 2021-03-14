Zacks: Analysts Expect Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) to Announce $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Enable Midstream Partners’ earnings. Enable Midstream Partners posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.
On average, analysts expect that Enable Midstream Partners will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Enable Midstream Partners.
Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 0.40%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,509,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,242,000 after acquiring an additional 239,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,146,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,550,000 after acquiring an additional 594,149 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,085,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,442 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,350,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 874,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after buying an additional 47,500 shares in the last quarter. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ENBL stock opened at $7.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -65.73 and a beta of 2.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.14 and its 200-day moving average is $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Enable Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $7.42.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.1653 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.14%. Enable Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 65.35%.
About Enable Midstream Partners
Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.
