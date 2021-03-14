Zacks: Analysts Expect Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) to Announce $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Enable Midstream Partners’ earnings. Enable Midstream Partners posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Enable Midstream Partners will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Enable Midstream Partners.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 0.40%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ENBL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised shares of Enable Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Enable Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,509,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,242,000 after acquiring an additional 239,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,146,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,550,000 after acquiring an additional 594,149 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,085,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,442 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,350,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 874,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after buying an additional 47,500 shares in the last quarter. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENBL stock opened at $7.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -65.73 and a beta of 2.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.14 and its 200-day moving average is $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Enable Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $7.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.1653 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.14%. Enable Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 65.35%.

Enable Midstream Partners

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

