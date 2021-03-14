Zacks: Analysts Expect Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $511.69 Million

Brokerages expect that Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) will post $511.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Air Lease’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $511.26 million and the highest estimate coming in at $512.12 million. Air Lease posted sales of $511.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full-year sales of $2.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Air Lease.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $489.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.07 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 27.48%. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share.

AL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

In other Air Lease news, Director Jie Chen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total transaction of $1,049,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $1,006,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,006,483.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Air Lease in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Air Lease during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 12.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AL traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,716,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,131. Air Lease has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $52.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.57%.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

