Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) to Post $0.21 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Two Harbors Investment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.17. Two Harbors Investment posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.91. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Two Harbors Investment.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 246.97% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%.

Several research firms have commented on TWO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Two Harbors Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

In related news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 17,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $104,515.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 4,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $25,380.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,014.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,651 shares of company stock valued at $562,099 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

TWO stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,168,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,051,469. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.75. Two Harbors Investment has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $10.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.07.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by residential mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Two Harbors Investment (TWO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.