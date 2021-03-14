Zacks: Analysts Anticipate RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for RYB Education’s earnings. RYB Education posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 375%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 29th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that RYB Education will report full-year earnings of ($1.55) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.05 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow RYB Education.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RYB Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.
NYSE RYB traded up $0.91 on Thursday, reaching $5.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,702,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,002. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average is $2.82. The stock has a market cap of $163.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.07. RYB Education has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $5.91.
RYB Education Company Profile
RYB Education, Inc provides early childhood education service in the People's Republic of China. The company offers kindergarten services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their adult family members to promote children's development, foster bonding with family, and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools.
