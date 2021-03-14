Zacks: Analysts Anticipate RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for RYB Education’s earnings. RYB Education posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 375%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RYB Education will report full-year earnings of ($1.55) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.05 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow RYB Education.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RYB Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RYB Education stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 784,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,265 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.74% of RYB Education worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RYB traded up $0.91 on Thursday, reaching $5.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,702,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,002. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average is $2.82. The stock has a market cap of $163.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.07. RYB Education has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $5.91.

RYB Education Company Profile

RYB Education, Inc provides early childhood education service in the People's Republic of China. The company offers kindergarten services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their adult family members to promote children's development, foster bonding with family, and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools.

