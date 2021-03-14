Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) to announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Jabil’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the lowest is $0.93. Jabil reported earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jabil will report full year earnings of $4.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.67. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Jabil.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JBL. Zacks Investment Research cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

Jabil stock traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $48.41. 1,089,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,878. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Jabil has a twelve month low of $17.63 and a twelve month high of $48.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.43%.

In other news, SVP Sergio Cadavid sold 6,663 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $319,824.00. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $1,764,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,257,607. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,815 shares of company stock worth $5,364,471. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 41,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Jabil by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Jabil by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

