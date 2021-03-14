Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $84.63 Million

Analysts expect Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) to report sales of $84.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $79.38 million and the highest is $88.81 million. Halozyme Therapeutics reported sales of $25.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 233.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $399.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $378.74 million to $423.07 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $608.49 million, with estimates ranging from $553.51 million to $705.65 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Halozyme Therapeutics.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $121.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.75 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HALO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.92.

HALO stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.37. 813,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,506,376. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 277.31 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 18.49 and a quick ratio of 16.36. Halozyme Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $56.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.07.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $214,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 195,123 shares in the company, valued at $8,372,727.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total transaction of $2,309,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,120,920.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,324 shares of company stock valued at $6,733,732. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 43,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 132,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

