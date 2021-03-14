Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Analysts predict that Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Endo International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Endo International reported earnings of $0.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 49.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Endo International will report full-year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $2.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Endo International.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.27. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 85.80% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $760.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share.

ENDP has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Endo International in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Endo International from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Endo International from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Endo International from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENDP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Endo International in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Endo International in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Endo International by 131.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 10,050 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Endo International in the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Endo International by 151.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 51,717 shares in the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENDP stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.68. 2,205,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,407,368. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.80. Endo International has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $10.89. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 1.41.

About Endo International

Endo International plc manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; TESTOPEL for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; VOLTAREN gel for the relief of joint pain of osteoarthritis; LIDODERM for the relief of pain; TESTOPEL, an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; and LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine.

