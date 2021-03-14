Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.31 Billion

Analysts expect Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report $10.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.80 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $10.65 billion. Deere & Company reported sales of $8.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full-year sales of $37.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.21 billion to $38.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $41.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.85 billion to $43.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on DE shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $287.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.20.

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $4,224,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,920 shares in the company, valued at $10,380,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Deere & Company by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 117,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,176,000 after acquiring an additional 27,064 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $535,000. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $5.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $369.49. 1,941,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,859,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $106.14 and a 1 year high of $370.76. The firm has a market cap of $115.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.98%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

