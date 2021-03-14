Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Brokerages expect Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) to report $0.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s earnings. Broadmark Realty Capital reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will report full year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Broadmark Realty Capital.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 52.94%.

BRMK has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Friday, December 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 161,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 321,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 481,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

BRMK stock opened at $10.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.31. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 1 year low of $5.44 and a 1 year high of $10.96.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

