Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.02 Billion

Equities analysts expect Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) to post sales of $21.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bank of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.15 billion to $21.72 billion. Bank of America reported sales of $22.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full year sales of $84.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $81.67 billion to $88.15 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $87.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $85.25 billion to $93.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of America.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.23.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $2,901,869,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,968,784,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517,775 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $460,341,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $194,013,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Bank of America by 233.1% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 9,054,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336,489 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.94. 46,069,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,893,973. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $38.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.80.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

