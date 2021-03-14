yieldwatch Price Tops $1.36 on Top Exchanges (WATCH)

yieldwatch (CURRENCY:WATCH) traded 110.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. One yieldwatch coin can now be bought for about $1.36 or 0.00002224 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. yieldwatch has a market cap of $14.18 million and approximately $6.17 million worth of yieldwatch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, yieldwatch has traded up 55.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.97 or 0.00443827 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00061053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00049799 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $54.25 or 0.00088859 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00067564 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.45 or 0.00511770 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00011450 BTC.

yieldwatch’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,442,000 coins. yieldwatch’s official Twitter account is @yieldwatch

