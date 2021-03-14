yearn.finance (YFI) Trading Up 0.9% Over Last Week

yearn.finance (CURRENCY:YFI) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One yearn.finance token can currently be bought for about $36,765.51 or 0.61447279 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. yearn.finance has a total market cap of $1.35 billion and approximately $245.01 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.24 or 0.00446645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.63 or 0.00061217 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00049823 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.49 or 0.00092736 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.12 or 0.00067052 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.44 or 0.00510495 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000454 BTC.

yearn.finance Token Profile

yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,635 tokens. yearn.finance’s official message board is medium.com/iearn . The official website for yearn.finance is yearn.finance

yearn.finance Token Trading

