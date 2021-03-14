XYO Tops One Day Trading Volume of $90,209.00 (XYO)

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. Over the last week, XYO has traded 24.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. XYO has a market capitalization of $6.92 million and approximately $90,209.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XYO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get XYO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00048348 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00012062 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $385.60 or 0.00638129 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00068872 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00024644 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00035169 BTC.

About XYO

XYO is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XYO is xyo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling XYO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.