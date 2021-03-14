Xynomic Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XYNO) Short Interest Update

Xynomic Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XYNO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 53.3% from the February 11th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS XYNO opened at $2.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of -1.64. Xynomic Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $3.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.62.

Get Xynomic Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xynomic Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xynomic Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China and the United states. Its lead drug candidate is Abexinostat, an orally dosed hydroxamic acid-based small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Xynomic Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xynomic Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.