Xynomic Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XYNO) Short Interest Update

Xynomic Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XYNO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 53.3% from the February 11th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS XYNO opened at $2.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of -1.64. Xynomic Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $3.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.62.
Xynomic Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Featured Story: Beige Book
Receive News & Ratings for Xynomic Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xynomic Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.