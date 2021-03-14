Xponance Inc. Sells 839 Shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Xponance Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FCFS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in FirstCash by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,714 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 584,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,453,000 after acquiring an additional 30,996 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in FirstCash during the 3rd quarter worth $1,232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. FirstCash presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.75.

FCFS opened at $68.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.74. FirstCash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.15 and a 1 year high of $83.80.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $392.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.53 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FirstCash, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

