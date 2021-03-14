Xponance Inc. Sells 360 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Xponance Inc. decreased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BHF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,523,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,588,000 after acquiring an additional 668,542 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 209.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 573,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,764,000 after purchasing an additional 388,400 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 518,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,766,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,659,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 390,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,130,000 after buying an additional 28,614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

Shares of BHF opened at $44.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.06. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $45.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.53.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

