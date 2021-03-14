Xponance Inc. Sells 130 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Xponance Inc. cut its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter worth approximately $314,000. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter worth approximately $726,000. QS Investors LLC increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 67,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,537,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 137.4% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on FCN. Truist upped their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

In other FTI Consulting news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total value of $1,170,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,860.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FCN opened at $125.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.87 and a 1 year high of $144.10.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $626.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.42 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 7.56%. FTI Consulting’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.