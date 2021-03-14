Xponance Inc. Sells 130 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Xponance Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,773 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,401,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $95,843,000 after acquiring an additional 14,510 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,034,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,199,000 after acquiring an additional 34,880 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter worth about $37,961,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 15.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,384,000 after acquiring an additional 28,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,426,000 after acquiring an additional 62,314 shares in the last quarter. 98.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMG opened at $145.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.92, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.37 and a twelve month high of $148.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.41.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.38 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.28%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMG shares. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $108.50 to $172.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affiliated Managers Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.29.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $145.53 per share, for a total transaction of $363,825.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,775. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $136.23 per share, for a total transaction of $544,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,530,821.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

