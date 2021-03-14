Xponance Inc. Has $552,000 Stock Holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,572 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICUI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in ICU Medical during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ICU Medical during the third quarter worth about $257,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in ICU Medical by 9.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,211,000 after buying an additional 7,298 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in ICU Medical by 1.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,084 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,509,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in ICU Medical by 17.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICUI opened at $203.88 on Friday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $158.01 and a one year high of $236.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.94 and a beta of 0.72.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.26. ICU Medical had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 9.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICUI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 24,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $5,354,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,513,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,930 shares of company stock worth $16,597,125. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency connectors; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; NovaCath and SuperCath peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

