Xponance Inc. Grows Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 978.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,793,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,313 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 177.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,722,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,794,000 after buying an additional 1,102,297 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,698,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,240,000 after buying an additional 618,928 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,360,000 after buying an additional 610,946 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,733,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,191,000 after buying an additional 441,736 shares during the period. 40.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.86.

In related news, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.49 per share, with a total value of $44,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,442 shares in the company, valued at $331,094.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $496,642.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,482.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TAP opened at $46.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.63. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $56.10.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.37). Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 4.86%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

