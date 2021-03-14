Xponance Inc. Grows Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,653 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 923,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $100,503,000 after buying an additional 9,602 shares in the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 410,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,704,000 after buying an additional 137,933 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 31,510 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,081,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,097,256,000 after buying an additional 1,224,471 shares in the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $134.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.98. The company has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.37, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.14 and a 12-month high of $143.09.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 49.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.60.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

