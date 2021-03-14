Xponance Inc. Acquires 155 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,640 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in F5 Networks by 191.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in F5 Networks by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 308 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 144.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 507 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 261.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 444 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $144.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America raised shares of F5 Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.11.

FFIV opened at $196.18 on Friday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.78 and a fifty-two week high of $213.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $198.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.01. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.81, for a total value of $86,405.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,217,325.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.81, for a total transaction of $224,653.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,920,606.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,020 shares of company stock worth $2,948,018 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Read More: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.