Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Position Raised by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,601 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XLNX. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth $937,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at about $397,000. Argent Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 14,529 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,052,000. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Xilinx alerts:

In other Xilinx news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total value of $763,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $122,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,826.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx stock opened at $125.45 on Friday. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $154.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a PE ratio of 49.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.32.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The business had revenue of $803.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Xilinx’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XLNX shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus lowered Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.94.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Recommended Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.