Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.41 Billion

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be purchased for about $271.09 or 0.00448632 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and $424.97 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $270.54 or 0.00447722 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00061013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00051053 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.66 or 0.00088806 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00066756 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.71 or 0.00517514 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00011215 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,204,723 tokens. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars.

