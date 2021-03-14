WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $0.98

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) announced a semi-annual dividend on Friday, March 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.9777 per share by the business services provider on Friday, July 9th. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.66.

WPP has decreased its dividend payment by 83.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. WPP has a dividend payout ratio of 39.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect WPP to earn $4.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.0%.

Get WPP alerts:

NYSE:WPP opened at $63.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.40. WPP has a 12 month low of $27.18 and a 12 month high of $64.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.46.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WPP shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. WPP has an average rating of “Hold”.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.