WINk Price Up 36.2% Over Last 7 Days (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 21.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. WINk has a total market cap of $91.35 million and $88.08 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WINk has traded up 36.2% against the U.S. dollar. One WINk coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00009788 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 32.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WINk Profile

WIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINk Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

