Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) PT Raised to $8.50 at CIBC

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from $7.00 to $8.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

SPGYF has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James raised shares of Whitecap Resources from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of SPGYF stock opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. Whitecap Resources has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $5.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.27 and a 200-day moving average of $3.07.

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,365 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

