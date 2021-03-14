Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 12,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 173.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 237.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 2,356.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,306 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Whirlpool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.86.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $207.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $195.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $214.68. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by $0.57. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

In other news, EVP Shengpo Wu sold 12,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $2,630,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joao Carlos Brega sold 6,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.23, for a total value of $1,306,119.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,571 shares in the company, valued at $5,815,521.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,556 shares of company stock worth $12,450,654. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.