Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 318 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BTI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 147,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after acquiring an additional 26,251 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in British American Tobacco by 21.1% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 35,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,142 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 14.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,257,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,758,000 after purchasing an additional 422,787 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 12.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 117,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 12,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 14.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 87,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 10,914 shares during the period. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on BTI. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

British American Tobacco stock opened at $37.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $27.32 and a 52-week high of $41.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7412 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.01%.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, State Express 555, Shuang Xi, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

