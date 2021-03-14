Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 101.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,042 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 212.0% in the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 37.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MKC stock opened at $86.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.06. The company has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.42. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $56.11 and a 12 month high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.02). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

