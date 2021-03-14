Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $868,000 Stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Grid by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in National Grid by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in National Grid by 7.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of National Grid by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in shares of National Grid by 610.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NGG opened at $58.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.72. National Grid plc has a 12-month low of $44.29 and a 12-month high of $63.78. The company has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NGG shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. National Grid presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

