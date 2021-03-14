Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $1.05 Million Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,828 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ILMN. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,834,762 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,338,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,182 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. acquired a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,794,000. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Illumina by 164.3% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 558,563 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $206,668,000 after acquiring an additional 347,263 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 28.0% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 1,474,086 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $455,611,000 after acquiring an additional 322,674 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,581,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $405.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.00, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $440.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.00. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.78 and a 1 year high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.65 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.27, for a total value of $109,581.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,687,250.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.65, for a total value of $102,885.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,479.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,225 shares of company stock valued at $7,154,278. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ILMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $363.35.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

