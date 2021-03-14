Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Buys 425 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZM. Strs Ohio raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 84,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,479,000 after purchasing an additional 39,225 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,056,000. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,744,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,605,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,006,000 after acquiring an additional 308,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.40, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.87, for a total transaction of $28,187,965.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,245,522.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 485,564 shares of company stock worth $177,002,273 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.50.

Shares of ZM opened at $346.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $99.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 444.09, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $388.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $415.34. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

