Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,388,000 after buying an additional 5,830 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,043,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 64.2% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 192,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.21, for a total value of $7,450,028.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,578,628.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.58, for a total transaction of $705,231.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,143 shares of company stock valued at $17,729,819 over the last quarter. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IDXX opened at $497.75 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $573.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $509.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $454.86. The company has a market capitalization of $42.52 billion, a PE ratio of 86.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The firm had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $471.40.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

