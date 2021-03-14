Westpac Banking Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 69.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,611 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,871 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its stake in Trimble by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 5,365 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its stake in Trimble by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 15,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in Trimble by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 9,056 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Trimble by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TRMB. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Trimble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.60.

In other news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $311,976.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $608,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,236,802.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,315,037.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TRMB opened at $73.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $77.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.95. The firm has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Trimble’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

