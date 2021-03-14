Westpac Banking Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 69.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,611 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 10,871 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 390.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $73.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.95. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $77.69.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

In other Trimble news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $311,976.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,236,802.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,315,037.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

